FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shot dead by a complete stranger after celebrating a wedding, and now the case has gone cold. In our continued partnership with Wichita Police, Factfinder 12 looks into the shooting death of Abram Galvan and the never before seen video that detectives believe will crack the case.

Abram Galvan was just 21 years old when he was violently and senselessly taken from this world. His brother, who asked we not use his name, spoke with Factfinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin by phone from Mexico. He says Abram was loved by just about everyone who met him.

“He was a cheerful young man, that’s how everybody knew him. He was always smiling. He made friends with everyone, every person that came across his path,” Abram’s brother said. “For everyone it was something unbelievable. We don’t have problems with anyone. Wherever we went we would make friends with everyone. ..When I found out I couldn’t believe it, until this day, nobody can believe it.”

Detective Anna Hoyt with the Wichita Police Department says there appears to be no motive for Abram’s murder.

“We need answers. He went out with some friends to celebrate a wedding, celebrate the rest of the night, was headed home and was killed. There’s no reason for that.”

Through eye-witness accounts and video, Detective Hoyt determined Abram was in the backseat of a truck full of friends. The friends, she says, come up on a flashy vehicle and each car passes the other a few times. The people in the two vehicles first encounter one another near the intersection of 13th and Market in Wichita. That’s when they begin passing each other. Shortly after, the truck carrying Abram and his friends makes a turn at a neighborhood intersection. The two men in the other vehicle stop in the middle of the intersection and one of those men fires an entire magazine into the back of the truck as it drives away.

Abram was the only person hit by any bullets. Just one. He was shot in the head and died days later at the hospital, and while the case remains unsolved...Detective Hoyt says there’s a clue that could change that. The killers’ car.

“Initially, I feel that the driver of the truck, said, ‘Oh look at that car.’ It’s a unique vehicle, it’s a white Dodge Charger with racing stripes, it’s a loud vehicle, sporty. Probably just wanted to speed by it. The other car maybe took offense to it.

Released exclusively to Factfinder 12, surveillance video from that night shows the unique vehicle involved in Abram’s shooting. In it, two men can be seen driving the White Dodge Charger, striped down the middle, red lights illuminating the wheels. One man wears and all blue outfit, the other all in yellow. At times they can be seen hanging out the windows while driving near Old Town. Another video shows the men hanging out at a nearby QuikTrip.

“Somebody knows, and somebody saw them that night and can can put it together for us,” Detective Hoyt said. “We’re just missing a little piece of this, and then...we’ll be able to solve it. Just, we have to have help from the community.”

Help that would not only help bring peace to Abram’s family, but also possibly save the life of another innocent victim.”

“No matter if they arrest who did it, he’s not here anymore, and we can’t do anything to change that, Abram’s brother said. “But I think we can do a lot to prevent it from happening again to someone else.”

We’ve posted still shots taken from the video provided by police as well as the video itself from the broadcast version of this story. Anyone with any information about the suspects or the murder of Abram Galvan is asked to contact police at one of the numbers below.

Crime Stoppers is (316) 267-2111

WPD Investigations is (316) 268-4407

