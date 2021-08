WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case that occurred at a Travel Shoppe on I-70.

The gas station is located at exit 206 on I-70.

The witness drives a black camaro with significant rust damage.

Those with information should call KHP at (785) 827-4437.

