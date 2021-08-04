Man sentenced to five years for crash that killed woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 37-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman and injured two others.

Jeremey Crowder pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said Crowder ran a red light in Wichita on March 19, 2019, and hit another car.

Fifty-seven-year-old Yvonne Recchio died at the scene. Her husband and another passenger in the car were injured.

Prosecutors said Crowder’s blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was more than double the legal limit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.