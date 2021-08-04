Advertisement

Man sentenced to five years for crash that killed woman

A Sedgwick County judge sentenced Jeremy Crowder to five years in prison on August 3, 2021,...
A Sedgwick County judge sentenced Jeremy Crowder to five years in prison on August 3, 2021, for a drunk-driving crash that killed 55-year-old Yvonne Rechio.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 37-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman and injured two others.

Jeremey Crowder pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said Crowder ran a red light in Wichita on March 19, 2019, and hit another car.

Fifty-seven-year-old Yvonne Recchio died at the scene. Her husband and another passenger in the car were injured.

Prosecutors said Crowder’s blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was more than double the legal limit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sysco and JD Quick Burger end business
Major food supplier halts deliveries, impacting Kansas restaurants
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
Silver alert canceled, missing Garden City woman found deceased
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Man charged with killing pregnant woman in W. Wichita crash requests to be released from jail
Vote/Elections
2021 City/School Board Primary Election Results
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?

Latest News

Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Masks required inside Arrowhead Stadium for Garth Brooks concert
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
State lawmaker accused of kicking boy: Stress caused ‘mania’
police lights
Newton Police: Boy bitten by dogs while riding bike
The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case...
KHP searching for witness to kidnapping, battery on I-70