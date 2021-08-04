Masks required inside Arrowhead Stadium for Garth Brooks concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Masks will be required at the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement on Wednesday stating that the requirement is in accordance with the City of Kansas City’s mask mandate that went into effect on Aug. 2.

“All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium,” said the Chiefs.

A complete list of health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/.

Arrowhead Events and the Kansas City Chiefs are also encouraging vaccinations. The Kansas City Health Department will host a vaccination event for concert ticket holders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to do so in the parking lots outside the stadium from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The announcement comes a day after the country star announced that he is reassessing future concert dates of his tour in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Brooks said he would continue with the concerts scheduled in Kansas City, Mo. on Aug. 7 and Lincoln, Neb. on Aug. 14. He said he will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop in Seattle and will take a three-week break to assess what to do with the remainder of the tour.

