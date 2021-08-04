Advertisement

Massive cancellations by Spirit Airlines stretch into 4th day

By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Spirit Airlines entered a fourth straight day of massive flight disruptions on Wednesday.

American Airlines is also reporting some issues.

The massive flight disruptions are creating chaos at airports around the country even as the travel industry reports a surge in summer travel.

“It’s a lot of upset people here right now. The man’s flying for a funeral, and it got canceled out of Atlanta,” said Los Angeles traveler Sam Crossley.

More than 50% of Spirit’s schedule was canceled on Wednesday. According to the tracking website FlightAware, that adds up to more than 400 flights.

Another 6% of its scheduled flights were delayed.

“Nobody is saying anything to anybody,” said Atlanta passenger Adeniyi Oladimej. “Is it going to be rescheduled? Are they going to refund money?”

In a statement, Spirit said it was proactively canceling flights due to “overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas.”

Travel woes were also hitting American.

The airline said planes and crews stuck in other cities due to weekend storms in Texas were being repositioned, causing delays, cancellations and nearly 100 diversions through Tuesday.

“So, 62,000 passengers with canceled flights, nearly 50,000 of them because they didn’t have the pilots available trained and ready to roll,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer with the Allied Pilots Association.

The union blamed bad weather, pilot shortages and strict scheduling that limits the number of hours crews are allowed to work for the snowballing disruptions hitting airlines as they adapt to a surge in summer vacations.

“We went from famine to feast and our management team wasn’t prepared,” said Tajer.

Spirit said it’s “working around the clock” to get back on track.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sysco and JD Quick Burger end business
Major food supplier halts deliveries, impacting Kansas restaurants
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
Silver alert canceled, missing Garden City woman found deceased
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Man charged with killing pregnant woman in W. Wichita crash requests to be released from jail
Vote/Elections
2021 City/School Board Primary Election Results
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
Service dog
4You: Service dogs welcomed at YingLing Airport
Spirit Airlines is entering a fourth straight day of cancellations and delays creating chaos at...
Spirit Airlines leads mass flight cancellations
A basketball coach in Massachusetts revived a player who collapsed on the court.
Basketball coach revives kid who collapsed on the court