Newton Police: Boy bitten by dogs while riding bike

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Police helped a boy who was bitten by several dogs while riding their bike Monday evening.

Police said the boy was riding his bike in the 400 block of West 6th Street when he was bitten by the dogs.

A police officer helped the boy before he was sent to a hospital in Wichita.

The dogs were taken to Caring Hands Humane Society for observation.

Newton Police Department responded to help a juvenile who was bitten by several dogs about 7:45 p.m. Monday evening in... Posted by Newton, KS Police Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.