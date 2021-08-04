Newton Police: Boy bitten by dogs while riding bike
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Police helped a boy who was bitten by several dogs while riding their bike Monday evening.
Police said the boy was riding his bike in the 400 block of West 6th Street when he was bitten by the dogs.
A police officer helped the boy before he was sent to a hospital in Wichita.
The dogs were taken to Caring Hands Humane Society for observation.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.