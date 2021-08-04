Advertisement

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Topeka next week

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will visit Topeka next week for COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts.

On Monday, Emhoff will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the city.

Emhoff has been traveling the country visiting other vaccination sites as part of an effort to get even more people vaccinated against the virus.

