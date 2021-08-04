Advertisement

Sedgwick County to give away pet vaccine vouchers at COVID-19 clinic on August 14

KWCH dog
KWCH dog(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is hoping to prevent disease in people and pets. The Sedgwick County Health Department is partnering with the Sedgwick County Animal Response Team and area veterinarian clinics to offer no-cost vaccine vouchers for pets.

Residents who receive a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine at the “Vaccine Jabs & Tail Wags” clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 14 at the community vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main in Wichita, will also receive one no-cost vaccine voucher for their dog or cat.

No appointment is necessary and masks are required in the building. Pets are not allowed inside the community vaccine clinic. Instead, pet owners can show a picture of their pet to receive a Pet Kit to take home.

The pet vaccine voucher will include a list of participating vet clinics that voucher recipients should contact within 30 days to schedule their pet for a vaccination. No appointments using the voucher can be made after September 13. Eligible pet vaccines include Rabies and either Canine Distemper/Parvo (dog) or Feline FIV (cat).

