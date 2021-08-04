Slim rain chances through Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few showers or thundershowers may develop through Thursday afternoon, but chances of good, soaking rain is not looking very promising. Temperatures will be warming back up and we should expect a return to summer-like numbers soon.

Lows early Thursday will be in the 60s and and highs will return to the 90s for western Kansas. It will still be another day with highs in the 80s for areas east of I-135 because of the clouds.

Friday gets hotter with much of the state in the mid to upper 90s. And the wind will be increasing going into the weekend with some gusts approaching 30 mph.

Look for scattered storms to move into Kansas Saturday evening as a cold front tries to dip into the state. Highest storm chances will be for central and eastern Kansas. The weekend will likely remain hot with highs in the 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; a few spotty showers. Wind: S 10-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 67.

Fri: High: 94 Mostly sunny; a bit breezy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 75 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms. Windy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 75 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 76 Partly cloudy; evening storms.

