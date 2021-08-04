Advertisement

State lawmaker accused of kicking boy: Stress caused ‘mania’

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a student while he was substitute teaching.(http://www.kslegislature.org/)
By John Hanna
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas legislator accused of kicking a high school student in the testicles has surrendered his state substitute teacher’s license.

Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville also said Wednesday that extreme stress caused what he called an isolated episode of mania with psychotic features. Samsel disclosed in a Facebook post that he has seen mental health professionals over the past three months and surrendered his substitute teacher’s license Tuesday.

He faces three misdemeanor criminal charges of battery following what the local prosecutor described as rude, insulting or angry” interactions with two Wellsville High School students during an April 28 art class.

His next court hearing is Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sysco and JD Quick Burger end business
Major food supplier halts deliveries, impacting Kansas restaurants
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
Silver alert canceled, missing Garden City woman found deceased
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Man charged with killing pregnant woman in W. Wichita crash requests to be released from jail
Vote/Elections
2021 City/School Board Primary Election Results
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?

Latest News

A Sedgwick County judge sentenced Jeremy Crowder to five years in prison on August 3, 2021,...
Man sentenced to five years for crash that killed woman
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Masks required inside Arrowhead Stadium for Garth Brooks concert
police lights
Newton Police: Boy bitten by dogs while riding bike
The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case...
KHP searching for witness to kidnapping, battery on I-70