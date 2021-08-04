Advertisement

Wednesday weather maker brings a few storms to the state

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer morning across Kansas.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer morning across Kansas.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer morning across Kansas, however wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 60s are below normal. We will keep the cooler conditions around this afternoon as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms are expected to form over northwest Kansas this afternoon and evening. However, nothing severe is expected and as the activity moves east overnight it is forecast to fall apart leaving little to no rainfall for south-central Kansas.

We will witness one more below normal day on Thursday, before the heat begins to build into the weekend. Highs in the middle to upper 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feel like 100 degrees and higher.

The forecast stays storm-free through Saturday before showers and storms return to the forecast Saturday night. After a break in the action on Sunday, additional storm chances arrive next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Hazy sunshine to partly cloudy skies. Wind: S 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then decreasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 74. Sunny, breezy at times.

Sat: High: 96. Low: 72. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy; evening storm chance.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 75. Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 75. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Tue: High: 97. Low: 76. Partly cloudy, breezy and hot.

