WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire crews responded to a fire in the area of Kellogg and Washington.

No injuries were reported and Wichita Fire said the fire is under control. Avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Wichita Bravest on scene of a working fire. Fire is under control. #wichitafd pic.twitter.com/YXF3LKXAAP — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) August 4, 2021

