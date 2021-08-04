Wichita laboratory conducts COVID-19 antibody study

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita laboratory is testing for antibodies associated with COVID-19. The Inflammatory Markers Laboratory in east Wichita is also studying inflammation.

Patty Speer is one of roughly 20 participants in the study who either survived COVID-19 or has been fully vaccinated. She said she was thrilled to participate. Her antibody test results showed more than 9,000 units in May.

“I know that there is great controversy over this and not everybody will agree. I know for me, getting the vaccine is not something that I need,” said Speer.

Lab director Gordon Ens said knowledge is power, and he wants to help people learn their antibody information.

“They get a good body of knowledge about this COVID test and also a very strong recommendation that they see their healthcare provider for interpretation,” said Ens.

He has been testing his own antibodies. He started at 23 units before getting the vaccine. Nearly two months after becoming fully vaccinated, he’s now testing at about 33,000 units. Anything over 1,000 units shows you have antibodies.

“I’m a very firm believer in a very strong anti-inflammator, anti-oxidated stress lifestyle, diet, supplementation,” Ens said.

Even those not a part of the study, like Matt Murray, are choosing to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“I had COVID 6 months ago. I’d like to know what my immune state is on it,” said Murry.

Ens encourages people to learn more about their bodies to stay healthy. Antibody testing at the Inflammatory Markers Laboratory is available by appointment.

The CDC is still studying how long protection from antibodies might last. Ultimately, the agency recommends getting vaccinated, even if you have already had COVID-19.

