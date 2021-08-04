Advertisement

Wichita Wind Surge to host vaccination clinics, free tickets for individuals who get vaccinated

Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host vaccination clinics at three upcoming home games.

The baseball team announced they will host clinics during their Aug. 6 and 28 games, as well as Sept. 18 game.

Those who get vaccinated during the clinics will receive vouchers for two tickets to a future Wind Surge game.

The vaccinations are free and no proof of insurance is needed.

Anyone 12 years and older can receive the vaccine.

The vaccinations will be provided by the health department in the right field an hour and a half before and after the games.

