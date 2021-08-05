Advertisement

4You: Wichita welcomes future service dogs

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pair of future service dogs were welcomed to Wichita on Tuesday. The two Labradors are just eight weeks old.

The non-profit Canine Companions transported the dogs to professionals who will provide care and training for the dogs for 16 to 18 weeks. By that time, they’ll know about 35 commands. From there, they’ll be sent to do more training.

When it’s all said and done, the dogs will be able to turn lights on and off, open and close doors and pick things up for the disabled. They could also be hearing dogs.

Canine Companion service dogs are matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities free of charge.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sysco and JD Quick Burger end business
Major food supplier halts deliveries, impacting Kansas restaurants
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
Silver alert canceled, missing Garden City woman found deceased
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Man charged with killing pregnant woman in W. Wichita crash requests to be released from jail
Vote/Elections
2021 City/School Board Primary Election Results
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?

Latest News

Wichita Police Department
City council agrees to buy land for new police substation in east Wichita
Eviction Notice
New moratorium on evictions too late for some Kansans
Lavern Flack
Eviction moratorium reinstated
FILE - The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to...
Sedgwick County health officials hope full FDA approval will encourage more people to get vaccinated