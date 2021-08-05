4You: Wichita welcomes future service dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pair of future service dogs were welcomed to Wichita on Tuesday. The two Labradors are just eight weeks old.

The non-profit Canine Companions transported the dogs to professionals who will provide care and training for the dogs for 16 to 18 weeks. By that time, they’ll know about 35 commands. From there, they’ll be sent to do more training.

When it’s all said and done, the dogs will be able to turn lights on and off, open and close doors and pick things up for the disabled. They could also be hearing dogs.

Canine Companion service dogs are matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities free of charge.

