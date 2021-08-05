California aerospace company to expand in Wichita, bring 75 jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Brek Manufacturing Company on Thursday announced plans to purchase two buildings in Wichita, invest $4.5 million and create 75 new jobs over the next five years.

The southern California-based aerospace company specializes in the manufacture of complex structural aircraft parts, including contoured surface parts common in the mold line of modern-day aircraft.

The company said Wichita’s aerospace, aviation ecosystem and workforce drove their decision to expand into Kansas.

“As we began exploring options for expansion, I recommended including Wichita because I have personally experienced the benefit of operating in one of the top aerospace clusters,” Marwan Hammouri, President and CEO Brek Manufacturing, said. “As we move through all the pieces of a complicated process, we are excited about the possibilities that opening a Wichita expansion brings to our customers and to the community and state.”

Governor Laura Kelly applauded the company’s decision to expand in Wichita.

“Wichita’s reputation as the Air Capital of the World - paired with our state’s talented workforce and strong economy - makes Brek’s expansion into Kansas a no-brainer,” the governor said. “We’ll continue investing in our manufacturing and aerospace industries to support our existing companies and recruit new businesses and jobs to Kansas.

Brek’s products currently are in service throughout commercial, strategic and tactical military aircraft. The company’s expansion plans are in process following a vote on Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) at next week’s Wichita City Council meeting.

