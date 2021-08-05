Advertisement

California aerospace company to expand in Wichita, bring 75 jobs

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Brek Manufacturing Company on Thursday announced plans to purchase two buildings in Wichita, invest $4.5 million and create 75 new jobs over the next five years.

The southern California-based aerospace company specializes in the manufacture of complex structural aircraft parts, including contoured surface parts common in the mold line of modern-day aircraft.

The company said Wichita’s aerospace, aviation ecosystem and workforce drove their decision to expand into Kansas.

“As we began exploring options for expansion, I recommended including Wichita because I have personally experienced the benefit of operating in one of the top aerospace clusters,” Marwan Hammouri, President and CEO Brek Manufacturing, said. “As we move through all the pieces of a complicated process, we are excited about the possibilities that opening a Wichita expansion brings to our customers and to the community and state.”

Governor Laura Kelly applauded the company’s decision to expand in Wichita.

“Wichita’s reputation as the Air Capital of the World - paired with our state’s talented workforce and strong economy - makes Brek’s expansion into Kansas a no-brainer,” the governor said. “We’ll continue investing in our manufacturing and aerospace industries to support our existing companies and recruit new businesses and jobs to Kansas.

Brek’s products currently are in service throughout commercial, strategic and tactical military aircraft. The company’s expansion plans are in process following a vote on Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) at next week’s Wichita City Council meeting.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
Belleville Police Department
Belleville police investigate after video of fight between teens posted on social media
Boy attacked by dog in Newton
Newton Police: Boy bitten by dogs while riding bike
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
Wichita Fire crews responded to a fire in the area of Kellogg and Washington.
Wichita Fire responds to building fire near downtown Wichita

Latest News

WPS kids in masks
Parents, students react to Wichita Public Schools latest mask guidance
Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Ex-Kansas forward de Sousa found not guilty of battery
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said an inmate, 60-year-old Lester Jacobs, died August 5,...
Sedgwick County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
FILE - Lena-Winslow Students in masks
Kansas’ most populous county mandates masks for K-6 schools