City council agrees to buy land for new police substation in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council agreed to purchase five acres of land near the former Southeast High School that will be used to build a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita Police Department.

The total cost of the purchase is just over $218,000.

In 2019, the city council voted to move forward with moving or expanding the current Patrol East because the department said the current facility is too small.

