Advertisement

City council agrees to buy land for new police substation in east Wichita

Wichita Police Department
Wichita Police Department
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council agreed to purchase five acres of land near the former Southeast High School that will be used to build a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita Police Department.

The total cost of the purchase is just over $218,000.

In 2019, the city council voted to move forward with moving or expanding the current Patrol East because the department said the current facility is too small.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sysco and JD Quick Burger end business
Major food supplier halts deliveries, impacting Kansas restaurants
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
Silver alert canceled, missing Garden City woman found deceased
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Man charged with killing pregnant woman in W. Wichita crash requests to be released from jail
Vote/Elections
2021 City/School Board Primary Election Results
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?

Latest News

Service dog
4You: Wichita welcomes future service dogs
Eviction Notice
New moratorium on evictions too late for some Kansans
Lavern Flack
Eviction moratorium reinstated
FILE - The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to...
Sedgwick County health officials hope full FDA approval will encourage more people to get vaccinated