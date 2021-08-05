Early morning fire under investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early morning house fire in the 1500 block of East Clark is now under investigation.

That’s near Mount Vernon Street and Southeast Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw moderate smoke coming from the house and then got the fire under control.

Fire investigators said about $25,000 in damages was caused by the fire, including $5,000 for the contents.

A cause for the fire has not yet been given.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.