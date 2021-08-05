Advertisement

Ex-Kansas forward de Sousa found not guilty of battery

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. - A jury has found former Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa not guilty of aggravated battery for hitting a man in the face during a New Year’s Day bar fight.

The Kansas City Star reports de Sousa hugged his lawyer and praised God following the jury’s Thursday decision.

Douglas County prosecutors alleged that de Sousa hit 32-year-old Shawnee native Grant Davis so hard during the Jan. 1, 2020 bar fight in Lawrence that it blinded him in one eye.

De Sousa says he hit Davis with an open palm but didn’t touch his eye. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
FF12 Cold Case: Do you know these men?
Belleville Police Department
Belleville police investigate after video of fight between teens posted on social media
Boy attacked by dog in Newton
Newton Police: Boy bitten by dogs while riding bike
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
Wichita Fire crews responded to a fire in the area of Kellogg and Washington.
Wichita Fire responds to building fire near downtown Wichita

Latest News

WPS kids in masks
Parents, students react to Wichita Public Schools latest mask guidance
California aerospace company to expand in Wichita, bring 75 jobs
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said an inmate, 60-year-old Lester Jacobs, died August 5,...
Sedgwick County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
FILE - Lena-Winslow Students in masks
Kansas’ most populous county mandates masks for K-6 schools