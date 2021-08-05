Advertisement

Getting hotter ahead of Saturday storms

Potential of rain increasing for some parts of the state this weekend
A little hotter; more wind this weekend.
A little hotter; more wind this weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that hotter weather continues to build up across the Plains as we head into the start of the weekend. While much of the state is waiting on rain, we will have gusty south winds and highs well into the 90s for Friday and Saturday.

Skies will be mainly clear on Friday with highs warming to 95-100 over much of the state. South winds will gust to 25 or 30 mph.

Heading into Saturday, clouds will gradually increase with gusty south winds. Highs will once again be well into the 90s, but storms will start forming over Kansas late into the afternoon. The only area of the state that will be missed by rain is the northwest. A few storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Dry weather returns for Sunday, but more active weather should be back next week. Storm chances will setup for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 96 Increasing clouds; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 72 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 98 LOw: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms. Windy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; evening storms.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

