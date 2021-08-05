Hospitals outside of Wichita coping with COVID-19 surge

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The pandemic is a much different situation from a month ago when the CDC said transmission of the virus was low or moderate in most of Kansas. Now, new COVID-19 infections are spiking across the majority of the state.

Pratt Regional Medical Center and Salina Regional Health Center are two hospitals outside of Wichita seeing more testing, more positive cases and more people in the hospital.

Salina Regional’s hospitalization numbers have quadrupled from 5 to more than 20 in two weeks. Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rob Freelove, said his facility weathered the storm once, but it took its toll. Now, he said what’s making the latest increase harder is that it can be prevented.

”To prevent hospitalizations and deaths, recognizing that some people are going to get sick even though they got vaccinated. As long as they don’t get so sick they have to be in the hospital or die, then that’s a win,” said Freelove.

Whitney Rohlman, Director of Pharmacy at Pratt Regional, said all of the patients requiring hospitalization have one thing in common.

“People that are deteriorating rapidly and those patients that are hospitalized, they’re not vaccinated,” she said.

As they work to care for the influx of COVID and non-COVID patients, another issue each facility is facing is staffing.

“A burnout situation, from a staffing situation, I don’t think we’re alone in saying that we’ve had some loss,” said Dr. Freelove.

The smaller hospitals say they’re also relying on patients to be patient with them.

“Use the emergency room appropriately, I think that’s a big one. They’re seeing more critical patients and we’re having to hang on to them longer,” she said.

On Tuesday, both Pratt Regional and Salina Regional reinstated more restrictive visitor policies because of the increased transmission of COVID-19.

