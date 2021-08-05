Hot and humid weather coming to Kansas this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to sprinkles and a few showers across Kansas, but those are on the way out and sunshine is on the way in. Also coming back to Kansas, higher heat and humidity.

Highs in the lower 90s today will climb into the middle 90s on Friday. When you factor in the humidity, Friday may feel like 100 degrees. The heat and humidity combo will be even worse this weekend as the feels like temperatures get close to 105 degrees.

The forecast stays storm-free through Saturday before showers and storms return to the state Saturday night. Some of the storms may be strong, possibly severe producing heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind. After a break in the action on Sunday, additional storm chances arrive next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers, then decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy at times. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 96. Low: 72. Becoming partly cloudy, windy; evening storm chance.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 75. Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Mon: High: 98. Low: 75. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Tue: High: 97. Low: 76. Partly cloudy, breezy and hot.

Wed: High: 95. Low: 72. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.