Hutchison man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional murder in Pawnee County.

The sheriff’s office said Bradley W. Hulse, 52 of Hutchinson, appeared in court on Wednesday. Alternative charges Hulse could face are attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from alleged shots fired at a vehicle during the earlier morning hours of July 31, 2021, in Larned, Kansas. No one was injured in the incident. Hulse was arrested later that morning without incident in McPherson County by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

If convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines,, Hulse faces between 147 months and 653 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections depending on his criminal history. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 18, 2021. He is being held in the Pawnee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

