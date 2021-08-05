Advertisement

Kansas’ most populous county mandates masks for K-6 schools

FILE - Lena-Winslow Students in masks
FILE - Lena-Winslow Students in masks(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The most populous county in Kansas has imposed a mask mandate for students and staff in elementary schools in hopes of checking the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The Johnson County Commission voted 5-2 on Thursday for a mask requirement for schools from kindergarten through the sixth grade.

The commission faced criticism both from health care providers who urged members to go further and from parents and other residents who opposed a mask mandate. The mandate would affect roughly 50,000 students, though critics questioned whether the commission has the authority to set policy for school districts.

Supporters of the mandate said it’s crucial to having in-person learning.

