Masks required on schools buses, other public transportation, per federal order

FILE - An Officer with APD says many times children board a bus or walk to school, there isn't...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) is reminding school districts that an order requiring masks on school buses or other forms of school transportation is still in place.

The order requires all students and staff, Pre-K through 12th grade, to wear masks while riding on schools buses or other forms of school transportation.

The order was issued earlier this year requiring masks on all public transportation. KSDE met with school districts on Thursday and reminded them that the order was still in place.

KSDE said it could not confirm if there were be any loss of federal school funding if districts did not enforce the order.

Wichita Public Schools says it will likely make an announcement regarding the order on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

