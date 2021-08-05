New moratorium on evictions too late for some Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC has issued a new moratorium on evictions, but for several Kansans, it’s too late. The eviction ban expired on Saturday, but on Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s administration reinstated the moratorium.

The problem for tenants is that from July 31 to Aug. 4, the ban did not exist and families across the state were legally evicted and are now homeless.

“I feel I shouldn’t have been evicted in the first place,” said Lavern Flack who was recently evicted. “I’m a veteran, I was a Marine. Why would you evict someone whose husband just passed away?”

After a year of trying to avoid it, Lavern Flack is homeless. She’s one of the many Kansans who was evicted in the last few days. She said she’s frustrated and hurt.

“I seen a lot of people. There was about 40 people - all different races - people with children. I seen babies, older people (sic). This is supposed to be America,” said Flack.

The new moratorium on evictions goes until Oct. 3. But there have already been questions raised about the legality of the ban, especially when it comes to landlords’ rights, who are also behind on their bills.

“There are probably several issues that are several hundreds of 1000s of evictions that are currently on file and awaiting execution by a sheriff. But if someone was removed from their home in those three days, it’s unlikely they’re going to have some sort of recourse,” said Colby Everett with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP.

Everett also said he wouldn’t be surprised if the latest moratorium goes all the way to the Supreme Court.

