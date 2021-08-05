Patrol says Salina woman killed in crash with semitrailer

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Salina woman died when her car collided with a semitrailer on a northern Kansas highway.

The patrol says the crash happened Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 24 several miles west of Clay Center.

Investigators say a westbound car driven by 49-year-old Kimberly Hinkle hit the eastbound semi head-on.

The patrol says Hinkle died at the scene. Two men in the semi were not seriously injured.

