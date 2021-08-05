Advertisement

Preliminary hearing set for Sen. Suellentrop following delayed appearance

FILE - Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail...
FILE - Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail Monday night on a series of charges including DUI.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says a preliminary hearing has been set for Sen. Gene Suellentrop for Oct. 25.

The scheduling comes after a delayed docket hearing was held on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Suellentrop faces charges of drunk and reckless driving after a March incident in which he was caught speeding down I-70 going the wrong way.

Multiple witnesses saw the former Kansas Senate Majority Leader. He was demoted from that position following his arrest.

Sen. Suellentrop
Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was arrested early Tuesday morning for a DUI and an attempt to flee.

Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader

The Kansas Republican caucus voted Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as Senate Majority Leader.

Suellentrop court appearance delayed

The original court appearance date for Gene Suellentrop’s docket hearing has been delayed.

