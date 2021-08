WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Riley County Schools were scammed out of $115,388, according to Riley County Police.

Police said an employee was scammed by an unknown person pretending to be an insurance company to send them money.

The scam occurred on Aug. 4.

Those with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

