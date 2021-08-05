Rising Star: Colter Oldham

LAKIN, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the most impressive performances in track and field in Kansas last season came from Lakin Middle School’s Colter Oldham. He’s a name to look out for entering his freshman year of high school.

The then eighth-grader recorded the best mark in the nation in the discus at 198-4 and second-best in shot put at 54-9 last year. Both marks set a school record.

“It was pretty cool, I PRd quite a bit throughout the season so I was pretty happy with how the season went,” Colter said.

He not only stands out in throwing events but in the high jump as well. His mark of 5-11 also set a new school record.

“I practiced a lot, every chance I had, and almost every weekend,” he said. “Knowing that all the practice paid off and knowing I can see myself improve throughout the year is awesome.”

Colter is no stranger to success, winning multiple AAU National Championships. He also plays basketball and football. On the gridiron last season, he tallied more than 20 touchdowns as a running back for the Broncs.

“I like playing all sports in general and getting a break from track sometimes is nice,” he said. “Changing it up keeps me interested in all the sports.”

Entering his freshman year of high school, he said he’s excited for what the future holds.

“I am really excited but I am also really nervous,” Colter said. “It’s going to be a pretty big step up but I am excited to see how the year goes.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.