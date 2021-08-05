Sedgwick County health officials hope full FDA approval will encourage more people to get vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could get full FDA approval in a matter of weeks, as the delta variant continues to drive another surge in cases.

Currently, all three COVID vaccines are being administered through emergency use authorization. Public health officials hope full approval will encourage more unvaccinated people to get the shots. They say full approval could instill more confidence in the vaccine, and mute some of the discussion on its safety and effectiveness.

Once a hub for COVID-19 vaccines, the old downtown library in Wichita now sits empty three days a week. On the days it is open, there aren’t any long lines of people waiting to get their shots.

“There’s still some of that fear some people have around the unknown, but we know enough about Pfizer and about COVID. We know Pfizer is doing its job,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Once Pfizer’s vaccine gains full FDA approval, the health department hopes more people come out to roll up their sleeves.

“We have heard from some members in the community that said they’d feel better at the vaccine if it did have full FDA approval. So we’re hoping to see them at the clinic or pharmacies around town that are providing,” said Byrne.

Employment attorney Eric Metz with Triplett Woolf Garretson, LLC. said some businesses have kept from mandating the vaccine for their employees as they await the FDA’s full approval.

“I think the primary risk to employers right now is that the vaccine only has an emergency use approval right now. I think some employers are waiting for that full authorization before they mandate vaccines from a liability standpoint,” said Metz.

He expects full FDA approval will likely mean even more vaccine requirements in the coming months.

“It’s a tough balancing act for private employers right now that have the ability to mandate these vaccines, but then have to address these exceptions and everything involved in this ongoing gray area,” said Metz.

He said the exceptions to these vaccine mandates are people with certain medical conditions or those with strongly held religious beliefs that would prevent them from getting vaccinated.

If that is the case, it is up to the employer to come up with another accommodation that could mean anything from weekly testing to mask-wearing, or remote work.

