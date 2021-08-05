Sedgwick County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who had a history of a chronic medical issue died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Lester L. Jacobs, was booked into Jail on July 16, 2021. He was admitted to the hospital on August 4, 2021, after showing decreasing cognitive functions. While in the hospital Jacobs tested positive for COVID-19. He died shortly before 12 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s family was also notified about the death.

The sheriff’s office said Jacobs was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges of violating the offender registration act and a state parole violation.

Jacobs’ preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. This is the Sedgwick County Jail’s first in-custody death for 2021.

