Wichita pools to remain open through Labor Day

The City of Wichita announced on Thursday (6/17/21) that it would be implementing 15-minute excessive heat breaks at city pools as temperatures top 100.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita announced Thursday that the pool season will be a little bit longer this year.

Wichita Parks and Recreation said public pools will not close until Labor Day this year. The Orchard Pool is the only city pool that will close before Labor Day, on Aug. 16. Splash pads will remain open through Sept. 30.

Most seasons, the pools close by the start of the school year, but the city said due to the cancellation of the 2020 aquatics season due to the pandemic, Wichita Park & Recreation wants to give individuals and families extra time to swim this season.

Extended Aquatic Season Days & Hours:
August 9 - 15August 16 - September 6
Monday-Friday: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.Fridays: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Saturdays & Sundays: 1 – 6 p.m.Saturdays & Sundays: 1- 6 p.m.
Labor Day: 1 – 6 p.m.

Dog owners are also invited to the Annual Dog Days of Summer on Sept. 7 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at College Hill Pool, 304 S Circle Dr. Wichita Park & Recreation along with the Kansas Humane Society invites pooches to wade, paddle or swim in the shallow zero entry pool.

Small dogs swim 5:30 - 6:00 pm, large dogs swim 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Chemical levels will be safe for dogs - but not humans - so people will only be able to be in the water up to their knees.

A large portion of the proceeds benefit the Kansas Humane Society. Suggested donation of $10 per dog (limit of two dogs per owner).

