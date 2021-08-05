Wichita woman who ran illegal gamblin hall sentenced in man’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman will spend nearly 10 years in prison for killing a man at a gambling hall.

A judge sentenced Stacey Peters to 117 months in prison in the November 2019 shooting death of Robert Duvaul.

Investigators said Duvaul worked at Peters’ illegal gambling hall and the two had been romantically involved.

Peters pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and commercial gambling.

