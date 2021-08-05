Advertisement

Wichita woman who ran illegal gamblin hall sentenced in man’s death

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman will spend nearly 10 years in prison for killing a man at a gambling hall.

A judge sentenced Stacey Peters to 117 months in prison in the November 2019 shooting death of Robert Duvaul.

Investigators said Duvaul worked at Peters’ illegal gambling hall and the two had been romantically involved.

Peters pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and commercial gambling.

