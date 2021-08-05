Wind Surge adds new faces, preps for second half haul

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a long road trip, the Wichita Wind Surge have made a long awaited return to Riverfront Stadium.

“We had a good two weeks on the road, but there is nothing like coming home in front of these fans and being back in this beautiful stadium,” noted outfielder Aaron Whitefield.

Heading into the second half of the season the Wind Surge are in prime position to snatch one of two playoff sports in the Double-A Central.

“The players, they hold really well. For me it starts in the clubhouse when guys come in, they have fun. When we cross the line we know it is time to take care of business,” explained manager Ramon Borrego.

He credits his team’s success to the comradery and cohesiveness for their success and players agree.

I’ve been playing with some of these guys for a few years now, we have some new guys that are good too. It’s crazy how that atmosphere in the locker room carries to the field, it makes you feel like we always have a chance,” Whitefield shared.

One of the newest faces in the Twins organization is Austin Martin, acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Martin wasted no time getting acclimated to the lineup, ending his second game in an ICT uniform with a walk-off single.

Martin is now one of the highest rated prospects in the entire Twins farm system, playing outfield and shortstop. He says he is excited to see what his time in Wichita will hold.

“It’s great to be around a group of guys that are hungry and want to win ball games and be successful. I know that is only going to make me better for my time here and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can take this,” Martin shared.

