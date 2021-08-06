Amber Alert canceled for Wichita kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Amber Alert has been canceled and the suspect is in custody.

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Wichita children who are in danger.

Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2-year-old Gary Lowe and 1-year-old Jamias Lowe.

The children are believed to be with 26-year-old Gary Lowe III. Kansas Amber Alert says Lowe is a non-custodial father who is threatening to murder the children.

Officials say around 9:22 p.m. Thursday, the children were forcibly taken during a domestic incident at their home. Officials say the suspect abducted the children from 3000 West Douglas and the children were last seen in the 1500 block of West Pawnee in Wichita.

Police are asking the public to look out for a White 2007 Ford Edge with a tag of 746 NHH. He is believed to be wearing a black T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and black shoes. Both children are believed to be in the vehicle with Lowe.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Amber Alert Tip Line at (316) 383-4661 immediately.

