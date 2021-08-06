Advertisement

Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard

By WBBZ staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBZ) - A man was caught on camera appearing to pepper-spray dogs for barking at him from behind a fence.

The dog owner is relieved her 5-year-old daughter was not in the yard at the time.

From the sidewalk, you can only see the pacing hear the barks and read the warning signs.

Go on the other side of the fence, and you’ll meet Apollo and Rex cooling off in the yard with their big sister, 5-year-old Madeline, and her mom, Melissa Ramirez.

Ramirez said she caught someone spraying at her dogs through and over the fence.

“I heard the dogs bark. So I looked out my balcony window right there and didn’t see anything,” she said.

But when Ramirez looked at her security camera footage, she quickly saw why her dogs were barking.

“It’s heart-wrenching that people are doing this out here,” she said.

On the video, the person walking by the fence appears to have their hand extended.

Ramirez said he’s spraying the dogs through the fence. It’s the same area where Madeleine often plays, but she was not there on this occasion.

“You don’t like a dog barking, so you just spray them in their own yard,” she said. “And then he kind of jumped and went over my fence with the item.”

Then he reaches his hand with the mace over the fence and walks away.

Ramirez followed and confronted him.

“‘What were you doing to my dog? Why were you doing this to my dog?’ And I said, ‘But I seen you on my property doing something to my dog,’ and he goes, ‘Well, why does that dog always have to bark at me?’” she said. “And I said, well seriously, that’s it’s a dog. That’s what they do.”

The dogs are OK, but Ramirez fears this wasn’t the first time and wants the troubling video to serve as a warning.

“Rex, our 6-month-old puppy, he’s been getting gooey eyes and red eyes at random. I hope people think twice before doing this to animals when they’re secure,” Ramirez said.

The owner of the dogs filed a police report.

Copyright 2021 WBBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Factfinder 12 investigation into time card fraud allegations.
FF12 Investigation: Accusations of time card fraud within Salina Fire Department
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Over the past month, data from the COVID Data Tracker has shown the number of coronavirus cases...
Hospitals outside of Wichita coping with COVID-19 surge
KWCH Car Crash generic
Patrol says Salina woman killed in crash with semi-trailer truck
money generic
Riley County Schools scammed out of more than $115k

Latest News

A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
Henry County Board of Education Chair Holly Cobb, left, talks to students at Tussahaw...
Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms
Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?