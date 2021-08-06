Advertisement

City of Wichita issues $6.6M in rental assistance

City of Wichita
City of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita gave an update on its emergency rental assistance program on Thursday. The city has handed out more than $6,600,000 to those in need of rental assistance in Wichita.

The city said requirements that have been in place since the first eviction moratorium was put in place last year include submitting an eviction prevention declaration to their landlord, qualifying income, or under $99,000 annually and having had a negative economic impact related to COVID.

“On that declaration, the one thing that often gets missed is they have to attest that they’ve done their very best to make partial payments along the way that are as close as possible to full payment and get government assistance. And so, where we’re actually seeing people falling through the cracks that aren’t covered by the moratorium is they simply stopped paying entirely because of an eviction moratorium,” said Wichita housing director, Sally Stang.

The CDC issued a new eviction moratorium on Wednesday, but it only covers counties that are in substantial to high transmission of COVID-19. If a county moves to low to moderate transmission for 14 days, the eviction moratorium will no longer be in effect.

