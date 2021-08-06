Going to see Garth Brooks in Kansas City? Here’s what you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 70,000 country music fans will be inside Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night partying with country music superstar Garth Brooks.

“I’m just excited to go see Garth Brooks again, but when you see things like this start to happen even with mandates, it is nice to see that the world is starting to open up again,” said Kelli Rappard.

Fans are ready to make the trip from Wichita to Kansas City, but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced some guests to sell their tickets at the last minute.

“When the concert was announced, things were going well people were getting vaccinated, and we thought it would be safe. We bought the tickets, I actually surprised my fiancé with the tickets. Garth Brooks is one of his favorite artists. So, I surprised him with tickets. He had a really rough year,” said Tia Brungardt. “My fiance almost died in January. He got COVID and was intubated for 2 months. Now, there’s a really big surge with COVID, because people aren’t getting vaccinated. We can’t afford to go now.”

Just this week, Arrowhead Stadium reinstated COVID-19 restrictions, in alignment with the City of Kansas City, Mo., to keep guests safe in the latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what you need to know:

MASKS: All guests to wear a mask when entering the stadium and in public areas. The stadium will give concertgoers a mask if they don’t have one. Masks are not required outdoors, however, they are highly encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. You can also take them off when eating or drinking. All guests to wear a mask when entering the stadium and in public areas. The stadium will give concertgoers a mask if they don’t have one. Masks are not required outdoors, however, they are highly encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. You can also take them off when eating or drinking. www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/

PARKING: Parking lots for Saturday’s concert open at 3 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance at Parking lots for Saturday’s concert open at 3 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ as payments will not be accepted at the parking tollgates. If you can’t purchase a parking pass, you’re encouraged to rideshare.

ENTRY: All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Guests with tickets in floor seats must enter through Gates C or G to receive floor-access wristbands. Guests with tickets in the lower and upper levels can enter at any of the four spiral gates while guests with CommunityAmerica Club Level tickets or suite tickets can enter at any spiral gate or the Tower Gate and Founder’s Plaza Gate.

CASHLESS: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

CLEAR BAG POLICY: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

VACCINATIONS: Arrowhead Stadium will also host a vaccination clinic for guests in the parking lot ahead of Saturday’s concert from 3-7 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: Garth Brooks holds a press conference one day before he's set to play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Friday, August 6, 2021

