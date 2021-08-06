Hutchinson firefighters return from western U.S. fires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Hutchinson firefighters have returned home from fighting fires in the western part of the country.

The city sent the first crew to assist with fires in the Stateline Complex. The crew spent 16 days “monitoring the fire, performing lookout duties, spot fire containment, performing defensive mitigation efforts around the areas the fire is moving towards, and setting up portable sprinkler systems.”

There is currently 235 personnel assigned to fight the fire which consists of 12 individual fires that cover 11, 350 acres.

A second crew was switched out with the first crew in Spokane, Washington, and is now covering the Tumbledown Fire in Idaho.

Update from out west The Tumbledown fire has been rolled into the Stateline Complex that consists of 12 individual... Posted by Hutchinson Fire HFD on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.