ICU nurse shares frustrations as COVID unit fills up with patients

By Anna Auld
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Courtney Cummings is a nurse at Wesley Medical Center. She says her unit, the medical ICU, is full. She says the patients are mostly people who have COVID-19 and are unvaccinated.

“You have a lot of scared people who are having a hard time breathing, patients on ventilators, patients requiring high amounts of oxygen,” said Cummings.

Tired and frustrated, she posted a message to the community urging them to get vaccinated, wear a mask and educate themselves. She says the calls to patients’ families continue because some can’t be with their loved one.

“A lot of sad nurses. You see nurses coming out of rooms with tears in their eyes. It’s a hard thing to witness, especially when someone is alone and you know you are their lifeline right now,” said Cummings.

She said staffing is at an all-time low with fewer people like her to take care of you if you get sick.

“You don’t want to end up there. You don’t want them to end up there and you might be fine, but that’s not to say your loved ones will,” cummings said.

