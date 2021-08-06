Advertisement

Kansas Biggest Rodeo to feature Olympic-like events

By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - Trick riding and barrel racing are just some of the events you will see at Kansas Biggest Rodeo this week in Phillipsburg.

Dusta O’Connell says the art of trick riding is similar to what you are seeing from an Olympic gymnast.

“Trick riding is basically gymnastics on horseback. So, you’re going to see a lot of similarities to the gymnasts you saw in the Olympics, but on the back of a horse that is running close to 20 to 25 miles an hour. So, definitely adds an element of danger,” said O’Connell.

The world’s best barrel racer, three-time world champion Hailey Kinsel will also compete. She surpassed the $1 million mark in career earnings last year. Now, she is vying for her fourth consecutive world championship.

“I am leading the world standings in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, which means the top 15 in the world in that association go to the National Finals Rodeo in December. So I am sitting in a good spot to go into that rodeo and, hopefully, give us a shot at another world championship,” said Kinsel.

In a dangerous sport, the unexpected can happen at any time. The competitors say even with the challenges, they are going to try their best to put on a great show.

“You don’t get more wholesome family fun than rodeo,” said O’Connell.

Kansas Biggest Rodeo will conclude on Saturday. Check out the schedule at https://www.kansasbiggestrodeo.com/

