Advertisement

Kansas farmers using drones to monitor crops

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Technology is making what used to be some of the more time-consuming tasks for farmers much easier, which includes using drones.

Drones are transforming every industry from shipping and delivery to journalism and film, and now agriculture.

A first-of-its-kind, fully automated, “drone in a box” allows growers and agronomists the ability to remotely monitor their crops, which in terms saves farmers time and money.

“So, the corn here, we’d go out we would scan the corn. The light reflected from the sun would determine its crop health. Our sensors can pick that up and then we’d give a good health analysis from that,” said Kenny Vadakin, a drone system engineer for American Robotics. “Just having to send someone out like myself to be on-site requires, you know, time and effort and set up, and we anticipate in the coming weeks, that this system will be operating independently without human eyes on the drone.”

That’s right, Vadakin says soon the drones will be able to operate on their own.

“Really, the goal of this is to narrow down the areas of interest so the farmer doesn’t have to spend hours to determine what the actual problem is,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lowe was taken into custody in the abduction of two children, of whom he is the...
Amber Alert canceled for Wichita children, suspect in custody
Factfinder 12 investigation into time card fraud allegations.
FF12 Investigation: Accusations of time card fraud within Salina Fire Department
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Over the past month, data from the COVID Data Tracker has shown the number of coronavirus cases...
Hospitals outside of Wichita coping with COVID-19 surge
Apartments for rent
Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium

Latest News

Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision
Sedgwick County recommends mask wearing, COVID-19 vaccinations
The City of Hutchinson sent two crews to assist with the Stateline Complex fires in the western...
Hutchinson firefighters return from western U.S. fires
University of Kansas (KU)
KU to require masks indoors
KBI: 2020 sees most killings in Kansas history