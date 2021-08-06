Kansas farmers using drones to monitor crops

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Technology is making what used to be some of the more time-consuming tasks for farmers much easier, which includes using drones.

Drones are transforming every industry from shipping and delivery to journalism and film, and now agriculture.

A first-of-its-kind, fully automated, “drone in a box” allows growers and agronomists the ability to remotely monitor their crops, which in terms saves farmers time and money.

“So, the corn here, we’d go out we would scan the corn. The light reflected from the sun would determine its crop health. Our sensors can pick that up and then we’d give a good health analysis from that,” said Kenny Vadakin, a drone system engineer for American Robotics. “Just having to send someone out like myself to be on-site requires, you know, time and effort and set up, and we anticipate in the coming weeks, that this system will be operating independently without human eyes on the drone.”

That’s right, Vadakin says soon the drones will be able to operate on their own.

“Really, the goal of this is to narrow down the areas of interest so the farmer doesn’t have to spend hours to determine what the actual problem is,” he said.

