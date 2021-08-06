Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - As a new eviction moratorium takes effect nationwide, some groups representing landlords and realtors are taking action against it, asking a federal judge to block its enforcement. The moratorium applies anywhere with high transmission of COVID-19.

Kansas landlord Lucas Stinemetz owns a mobile home park in Hays. He said it’s been a stressful year, and he can longer afford it. Like many other landlords across the state, he said eviction moratoriums have cost him more than $30,000 in unpaid rent.

“We had several people who would refuse to leave and we couldn’t evict. And they’d refuse to fill out applications to get assistance,” said Stinemetz.

Not only are some of his tenants living for free, but he is also responsible for paying their utilities.

“Not only am I not receiving any income, but I’m also having to pay their water, sewer, and trash. So it actually costs me money to have them live here,” Stinemetz said.

He said he’s been working to help his tenants get state assistance through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) program, so they can pay to stay in their homes. But, he said, there have been issues with that program too, and not all of his renters are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“If anything goes wrong at all and people get kicked out of the program, which most of mine have to be honest with you, then they’ve lived for free for however long and I’m unable to evict. They have to move out on their own, willingly, in order for me to have any chance of recouping that,” said Stinemetz.

While a handful of his renters have been diligent with the paperwork, he said others show no initiative or any signs of paying rent soon.

“Why would they move out if they live for free?”

He said he hopes to get roughly half of what he’s owed in rent from the state, but if that doesn’t happen, Stinemetz said he won’t work with the state again.

