Kansas Rep. Davids contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media after...
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media after depositing her advance ballot in Mission, Kan. Rep. Davids tested positive Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation. Davids said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms and that she got tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation.

Davids said Friday in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.

The two-term Democratic congresswoman for the state’s portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area said she’s been following precautions recommended by health officials, including wearing masks indoors.

She said she’s grateful for COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to get inoculated. Her statement did not say how she contracted COVID-19. 

