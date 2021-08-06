Advertisement

KBI: 2020 sees most killings in Kansas history

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2020, Kansas saw the highest number of murders in the state since the inception of national crime statistics.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has released its 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report. It said the report has compiled crime statistics reported to the bureau by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the Sunflower State.

According to the KBI, the 2020 report shows that violent crimes in Kansas increased by 9.5% from 2019. It said a total of 13,896 violent crimes were reported including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault and battery. The state’s violent crime rate is currently 24.4.% above the 10-year national average.

Notably, in 2020, the KBI said the number of murders committed in the State hit a record of 193. It said this surpassed any year since 1959 when the Federal Bureau of Investigation first started to publish national crime statistics.

According to the Bureau, aggravated assaults and batteries increased by 13.8% in 2020, while reported rapes and robberies both declined from 2019.

Overall, the KBI said property crimes declined in 2020 by 1.2%. It said the Sunflower State saw a 9.4% increase in motor vehicles, which is the only property crime offense to increase.

2020 Kansas Crime Index Report
2020 Kansas Crime Index Report(KBI)

To see the full 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report, click HERE.

KBI releases 2019 Crime Index Report

