Kingman County rooster on the loose, found by Humane Society

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kingman County Fair ended just under a week ago but that hasn’t kept all visitors out of the fairgrounds.

The Kingman County Humane Society (KCHS) posted on their Facebook, calling on “rooster wranglers” to help capture a loose rooster. The Humane Society says it doesn’t know who the animal belongs to.

“We don’t know a story, nobody’s claimed him so it was time to get out here and get this guy,” said C.J. Jergenson, Executive Director for KCHS.

Volunteers were out at the grounds searching for the rooster but couldn’t find him. Friday morning, the organization was out on the grounds searching again and heard a “cluck” in the wooded area near the grounds.

Jergenson said they didn’t know exactly how to corral a rooster but ended up cornering him and using a cattle shoot.

“We thought, if somebody knows how to do this, go get him, we’ll rehome him, go get him, but that didn’t happen. So, we just thought, well, it’s time for us to go out and see what we can do. We can’t do any worse than anyone else has done. He was still alive, he’s still healthy, and we got him,” said Jergenson.

KCHS said the rooster’s breed is very exotic and expensive. The organization is now looking to rehome the animal.

