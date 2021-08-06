Low number of COVID-19 reinfections in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department is tracking reinfections of COVID-19 and vaccine breakthrough cases.

“Both breakthrough and reinfection are low numbers. They’re minimal. But, for someone that has had COVID, they still need to get vaccinated because it’s only going to provide them protection until about six months,” said Adrienne Byrne, health director for Sedgwick County.

Byrne said there have been approximately 250 breakthrough cases, where someone who has been fully-vaccinated becomes infected with COVID-19, in Sedgwick County.

“Whether it’s breakthrough or reinfection, they’re minimal. Vaccine works. Having COVID provides protection, but only for so long,” said Byrne.

According to the spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state is tracking the number of reinfections and breakthroughs separately and “hope to make the data available soon.”

Some people who have survived COVID-19 say they are not getting vaccinated, citing blood tests that show antibodies.

“If you already have the antibodies, it doesn’t make sense to me to also get the vaccine . I already have the antibodies. I kind of imagine that your body does a pretty good job,” said Pattie Speer, who was hospitalized from COVID-19 complications in September 2020.

The CDC and health experts in Sedgwick County are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“I’ve not seen anyone that had COVID, had vaccine, and now has another case of COVID. But we do see a small number of people that had COVID and now have a second case. I really think that’s driven by the delta variant,” said Dr. Maggie Hagan, director of infection prevention for Ascension Via Christi.

A KDHE advisory said, “According to the CDC, the Delta variant is twice as infectious as the B.117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates. Over the last few weeks, nearly all patients who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated. It’s essential for Kansans to stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people, and get tested if you have symptoms or have possibly been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

According to a new study released by the CDC, there is reduced risk of reinfection after a COVID-19 vaccine and unvaccinated people are twice as likely to get a COVID-19 reinfection.

“This study found that among Kentucky residents who were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020, those who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 had significantly higher likelihood of reinfection during May and June 2021. This finding supports the CDC recommendation that all eligible persons be offered COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection status,” said the report.

