New jail to open next week in Dickinson County

ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH) - After eight long years, Dickinson County is opening a brand new $15,000,000 detention facility.

Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman said the new facility is needed.

“Our structure was failing,” Homman said. “It was pushing 60 years old, the courthouse itself and the jail.”

Technology was one of the biggest needs.

“We have all electronic controls, all-new video cameras,” said Homman. “Everything is done remotely from the central control room.”

That is not all. Inmates can contact friends and family through video monitoring kiosks on the walls in cells.

“Inmates can actually visit with friends and loved ones through the internet,” he said. “They don’t have to be taken out of the cell in a traditional way and put into a room with a phone.”

Homman said inmates can also now appear in court remotely; this includes out-of-county inmates. They expect it to save money for everyone involved with safety measures improved.

“Our jail was outdated,” he said. “We need to be able to house those inmates in a safe and secure manner to keep the public safe.”

The Dickinson County Courthouse is hosting an open house for the new jail facility on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

