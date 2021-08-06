Advertisement

New jail to open next week in Dickinson County

By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH) - After eight long years, Dickinson County is opening a brand new $15,000,000 detention facility.

Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman said the new facility is needed.

“Our structure was failing,” Homman said. “It was pushing 60 years old, the courthouse itself and the jail.”

Technology was one of the biggest needs.

“We have all electronic controls, all-new video cameras,” said Homman. “Everything is done remotely from the central control room.”

That is not all. Inmates can contact friends and family through video monitoring kiosks on the walls in cells.

“Inmates can actually visit with friends and loved ones through the internet,” he said. “They don’t have to be taken out of the cell in a traditional way and put into a room with a phone.”

Homman said inmates can also now appear in court remotely; this includes out-of-county inmates. They expect it to save money for everyone involved with safety measures improved.

“Our jail was outdated,” he said.  “We need to be able to house those inmates in a safe and secure manner to keep the public safe.”

The Dickinson County Courthouse is hosting an open house for the new jail facility on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lowe was taken into custody in the abduction of two children, of whom he is the...
Amber Alert canceled for Wichita children, suspect in custody
Apartments for rent
Kansas landlords react to new eviction moratorium
Factfinder 12 investigation into time card fraud allegations.
FF12 Investigation: Accusations of time card fraud within Salina Fire Department
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Over the past month, data from the COVID Data Tracker has shown the number of coronavirus cases...
Hospitals outside of Wichita coping with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Woman sick with COVID
Health officials: Reinfections, breakthrough cases low in Sedgwick County
Stay safe sticker
Pediatric pulmonologist cites cystic fibrosis community, encouraging masks at school
The Kingman County Humane Society says it is looking to rehome an exotic rooster that was left...
Kingman County rooster on the loose, found by Humane Society
Kingman County elusive rooster
Kingman County rooster on the loose, found by humane society