Reno County commissioner shares why he got vaccinated

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Reno County commissioner is sharing what changed his mind and finally got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Commissioner Daniel Friesen received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday. In an opinion piece for the Hutch Post, he is sharing why now.

“Respect those in our community who are working hard to prevent this from getting out of hand again, specifically our health professionals and our health department,” said Friesen.

After having COVID-19 last year, Friesen said he felt that his risk was low and for the last few months it wasn’t a priority, which is what he’s heard from others. He said until this point, it has been disinterest not distrust keeping him from getting the shot, and he knows he’s not alone in feeling that way.

“Not on the side of ‘hey, we don’t think the vaccine works or we think it’s dangerous’ more on the side of ‘hey, I don’t need it,’” said Friesen.

The decision comes also as Friesen said he’s hearing from the Reno County Health Department and hospital staff about what they’re facing and fearing might come and asking for the commissioners to help. Friesen said he doesn’t want to see hospitals get overwhelmed or people die because the vaccine is here and can prevent that.

He said talking with the healthcare community, he’s hearing the vaccine is keeping people from needing to be hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. Still, he said to get vaccinated is an individual choice.

“This isn’t a guilt trip. If people don’t want to get the vaccine, I respect that, but there’s other things you can do. Don’t go to work if you’re sick,” said Friesen.

Friesen said he and the other commissioners are not interested in going back to mask mandates or other COVID-19 restrictions.

The Reno County Health Department said it has gone from a handful of active COVID-19 cases a month ago to 125 on Thursday. The health department says about 43 percent of people in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

